Japan shrimp fishermen log 40-ton catches

Crates of sakura-ebi shrimp fill the floor at the season’s first auction of the popular food early Wednesday at Yui Port in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka Prefecture. An auction of the Suruga Bay specialty were held the same day at Oigawa Port in Yaizu, in the prefecture. Despite recent poor catches, both ports logged landings of around 40 tons, compared to 0.9 tons last spring. The average price for each 15-kilogram crate was ¥32,750, a drop of around ¥50,000 on last year.