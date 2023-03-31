Are Ewe Serious? Name Sought for Japan Lamb Born with ‘Cowskin’ Fleece

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A lamb born with a cowskin-like fleece is seen with his mother at Narita Dream Farm in Narita, Chiba Prefecture.

NARITA, Chiba — Staff at a Chiba Prefecture farm are ruminating over how to name a lamb born with cowskin-like patterned fleece.

The male lamb — born March 5 at Narita Dream Farm in Narita — sports a semi-mottled look, with black patches across his entire body.

Sheep are typically born with a white fleece, leading staffers to believe that the black-and-white look is down to genetic reasons.

The sheep has yet to be named and visitors to the farm and followers of the facility’s official Twitter account are being encouraged to cast votes for one of three options: Suzuri, Bubuchi or Kokko. Voting ends Wednesday.