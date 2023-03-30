- TRAVEL SPOTS
4,000 Carp Streamers Sway over River in Gunma Pref.
15:03 JST, March 30, 2023
Colorful carp streamers sway in a spring breeze over a river in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture. 4,000 of the streamers were put up at four locations in the city for the Koinobori no Sato Matsuri festival, ahead of Children’s Day, for which families with boys likewise string up the carp-shaped wind socks.
A lighting event at the main venue on the Tsuruudagawa river is being held in the evenings for the first time in four years after having been suspended due to the pandemic. The festival will run through May 15.
