Harry Potter Theme Park to Open June 16 in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mana Ashida, right, stands in front of a set that is part of “Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter,” unveiled Wednesday in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

A new Harry Potter theme park that is being constructed on the former site of the Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward will open on June 16, the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. movie giant Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

At “Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter,” visitors will be able to explore sets for the blockbuster movies on foot. It is the second such theme park to be built, following one in London. The Tokyo park will be the world’s largest indoor attraction for the series, with some exhibits exclusive to Tokyo.

During Wednesday’s media tour, sets were unveiled for Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station and the Hogwarts Express, which regularly appear in the films.

Actress Mana Ashida, 18, who was invited to join the media tour on behalf of fans, said, “I’m happy I get to be here a little early.”

Tickets will go on sale online at 2 p.m. on March 22. They are ¥6,300 for adults, ¥5,200 for junior high and high school students, and ¥3,800 for elementary school students down to those 4 years old.