Hikanzakura Cherry Trees Approach Full Bloom in Osaka Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Hikanzakura cherry trees approach full bloom in Suminoe Park in Suminoe Ward, Osaka City, on Sunday. The park boasts 12 of the species, which are also known as bellflower cherry or Taiwan cherry trees. On the day, a large number of people snapped photos of the vivid pink flowers backgrounded by the blue sky. The colorful spectacle is expected to last until the middle of the month.