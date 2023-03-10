  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Hikanzakura Cherry Trees Approach Full Bloom in Osaka Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:46 JST, March 10, 2023

Hikanzakura cherry trees approach full bloom in Suminoe Park in Suminoe Ward, Osaka City, on Sunday. The park boasts 12 of the species, which are also known as bellflower cherry or Taiwan cherry trees. On the day, a large number of people snapped photos of the vivid pink flowers backgrounded by the blue sky. The colorful spectacle is expected to last until the middle of the month.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING