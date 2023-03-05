Weeping Plum Trees Bloom at Kyoto Shrine

  • TRAVEL SPOTS

March 5, 2023

Weeping plum trees are in bloom at Jonangu shrine in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto, heralding the arrival of spring with their subtle fragrance. About 150 weeping plum trees stand on the grounds, and their pink flowers present a vivid contrast to the green moss below, along with the camellia flowers that have fallen to the ground. Visitors can enjoy the plum blossoms until the middle of this month, according to the shrine.

