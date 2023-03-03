Spring Colors Delight Visitors to Tokyo Gardens

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Rapeseed flowers bloom at Hamarikyu Gardens in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, backgrounded by pale-pink plum blossoms heralding spring’s arrival. Visitors strolled around the gardens on the day, soaking up the vividly colored spectacle. According to the facility, the rapeseed flowers will peak around late March, while the plum blossoms will remain in bloom until around the end of next week.