Beautiful Burmese Blossom Makes Rare Appearance in Japanese Garden

The tropical plant “Pride of Burma,” often referred to as the most beautiful flowering tree in the world, is now in bloom at the Jindai Botanical Gardens in Chofu, Tokyo. It is rare of this flower blooming in the nation, and it is the first time for this tree to bloom in the park since it was planted in 2016. The park, which confirmed the blooms on Friday, expects them to last until mid-March. Native to Myanmar, the Pride of Burma is characterized by red flowers with a yellow pattern on the tips of the petals.