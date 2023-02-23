Early Blossoming Cherry Trees Grace River in Shizuoka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kawazuzakura cherry trees festoon riverbanks with bright pink flowers in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, the town that lends its name to the early blooming variety. Kawazu River is lined with some 850 of these kawazuzakura cherry trees. According to the town’s tourist board, the blossoms are now at 70% to 80% of full bloom and will continue to be in prime viewing form until the end of February. The town is currently holding its Kawazuzakura Matsuri festival for the cherry blossoms and lighting up the trees from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will run through March 5.