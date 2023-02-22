Camellia Festival Celebrates Wind-Blown Flowers in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Fallen camellia flowers cover the ground at the Kasayama Camellia Grove on Mt. Kasayama in Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture. About 25,000 yabu-tsubaki Japanese camellia trees grow wild on an area of about 10 hectares on the mountain peninsula, according to the city government. The paths in the grove appear carpeted in red, filled with a plethora of camellia flowers the day after a strong wind blows from north. The Hagi Camellia Festival, held on weekends and national holidays through March 19, features sales of local specialties and a quiz event.