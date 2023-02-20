Over 1,000 Traditional Dolls Crowd Pyramid Display in Saitama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



SAITAMA — An arrangement of some 1,800 traditional hina dolls on a stepped pyramid makes its debut at a shopping mall in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture. The city produces large numbers of the dolls for the hinamatsuri doll festivals held on March 3 each year. The display is the star attraction of the Konosu Bikkuri Hinamatsuri (Konosu surprise hina doll festival) event, which is being run by the city’s tourist association at the Elumi Konosu Shopping Mall. Some 80 volunteers spent about eight hours placing the dolls gathered from all over the country on the seven-meter-, 31-step-high pyramid. The event runs through March 4.