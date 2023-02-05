- TRAVEL SPOTS
Drift Ice Off Northern Hokkaido Coast Now Visible
12:23 JST, February 5, 2023
Passengers aboard the sightseeing icebreaker Aurora sail through drift ice in an area off Abashiri, Hokkaido Prefecture, on Friday. About 260 tourists from Japan and abroad took part in the ship’s first trip this winter, just a day after the city marked the first day of drift ice on Thursday. The season begins when the ice is visible to the naked eye from land. “This is my first time seeing drift ice. It was a magical sight and very beautiful,” said a college student from Shizuoka City. The Aurora operates for drift ice sightseeing until March 31.
