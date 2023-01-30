Cold Air Creates Mirage off Iwate Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An optical illusion whereby a ship and an island look as though they are floating above the sea’s surface are seen off Toni Bay in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, on Sunday. The phenomenon, known as an “inferior mirage,” occurs when the air temperature is lower than the seawater temperature, creating a layer of warm air near the water’s surface, causing refraction. The lowest temperature there on the day was minus 4.2 C, while the seawater temperature sat at about 8 C.