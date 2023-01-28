Ice Sculptures Shimmer in Strange Colors at Hokkaido Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Ice sculptures are lit in fantastic colors ahead of the Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival in Chitose, Hokkaido, on Friday night. The festival features about 30 such sculptures, and is in its 45th year. Making a comeback this year after a two-festival hiatus was the Koke no Domon (Moss cave), an ice tunnel modeled after the scenic formation of the same name, now closed to due to a collapse. The festival will be held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 23 between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day, with lights coming on at 4:30 p.m. Admission is ¥500 for adults.