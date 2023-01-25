Plum Adds Red to Winter in Odawara, Kanagawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Red plum trees are in bloom at Odawara Joshi Park in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. According to the city, the park has about 250 plum trees, both red and white. Most of them have not yet blossomed, but early-blooming red plum trees in sunny areas are beginning to. From Feb. 4 through 26, the Odawara plum festival will be held both here and at the Soga plum grove, where about 35,000 white plum trees are planted.