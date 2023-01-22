Kenrokuen Takes on Golden Winter Shine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The pine trees of Kenrokuen garden in Kanazawa are bathed in gold on Saturday.

The pine trees of Kanazawa’s Kenrokuen, which is regarded as one of Japan’s three most beautiful gardens, were bathed in gold after being lit up for an annual winter event on Saturday.

The air was filled with enchantment and wonder as the switch was flipped on about 300 lights at 6 p.m., illuminating pine and other tree types that had been tied with ropes to protect them from being weighed down by snow.

A company employee, 54, from Toyama City who visited the garden with a friend said, “The ropes illuminated in the golden light looked very elegant.”

Kenrokuen will be illuminated from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan.28, and on Fridays, Saturdays and national holidays through Feb.25. Admission is free during illumination hours.