Mid-winter Chill Marks Seasonal Day of Daikan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:07 JST, January 20, 2023

A shima-enaga long-tailed tit perches on a snow-covered branch in Hokkaido Friday on the seasonal day of daikan. Meaning “great cold,” daikan is said to be the coldest day of the year, based on the 24 seasonal divisions on the traditional Japanese calendar. Daikan is also designated as shima-enaga day by the Japan Anniversary Association as the plumage of birds becomes fluffier the colder it gets.

