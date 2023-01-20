Gongendo Park: Daffodils Brighten Saitama Park Amid Cold Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors view daffodils in full bloom despite the cold weather at Gongendo Park in Satte, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. The white flowers spread about one kilometer over a bank of cherry trees. A local nonprofit organization in charge of managing the park began planting the flowers in 2005 on the sunny bank, which is known for its magnificent cherry blossoms in spring, to brigthen the park in winter. The daffodils will be at their best through the end of this month.