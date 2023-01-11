Early flowering rapeseed transforms view of Japan’s Mt. Fuji

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Mt. Fuji towers in the background as a visitor takes a photograph in a field of early flowering spring rapeseed at Azumayama Park in Ninomiya, Kanagawa Prefecture. As many as 60,000 rapeseed plants have blossomed in the field west of a 136-meter-high hill in the park. According to the town’s tourism board, the flowers have bloomed about a week earlier than usual this year thanks to good weather and will remain at their best until early February. A 59-year-old company employee who came to the park from Atsugi in the prefecture said, “We can see Mt. Fuji and rapeseed flowers together; they’re so beautiful.”