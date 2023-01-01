Sapporo: Hatsune Miku trains add character

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Trains featuring the character Hatsune Miku began operating in Sapporo on Nov. 19.

SAPPORO — The Sapporo Transportation Bureau is currently operating trains featuring images of “Snow Miku,” a winter version of the Sapporo-originated virtual character Hatsune Miku, blazoned along their sides.

It’s the 12th time the city has put these kinds of trains into operation. The design this winter is inspired by the winter Hokkaido sky, and the onboard announcements feature the dulcet tones of voice actor Saki Fujita, who performs as Hatsune Miku.

The trains will operate through March 26.