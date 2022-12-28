Tokyo’s Yushima Tenjin shrine prepares votive tablets for Year of the Rabbit

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Shrine maidens at Yushima Tenjin shrine prepare ema wooden votive tablets bearing hand-printed depictions of rabbits in about 10 colors in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. The shrine has prepared about 50,000 such tablets as next year is the Year of the Rabbit. The shrine maidens were attaching markers that worshippers use to write their wishes on the tablets. The shrine’s chief priest said he hopes Japan will make a leap forward like a rabbit and the year will be filled with sunny news.