Massive “flower” blooms at Jindai Botanical Gardens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Amorphophallus titanum is seen in bloom at Jindai Botanical Garden in Tokyo on Monday.

A massive Amorphophallus titanum plant came into bloom Monday at Jindai Botanical Gardens in Chofu, Tokyo.

Known as “one of the world’s largest flowers,” this species usually produces its flowers and leaves at different times.

However, the botanical gardens’ plant has leaves growing alongside its flowers, a phenomenon so rare that this is only the second known case in the world.

Native to Sumatra, Indonesia, Amorphophallus titanum is known for emitting a foul smell like that of rotten flesh.

The Jindai Botanical Gardens has grown the plant since 2007.

According to the facility, its plant has never displayed the simultaneous growth of flowers and leaves from the same root before.

The plant was only expected to bloom for about 20 hours.