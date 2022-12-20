Kyoto Station Building wows visitors with LED Christmas tree

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors look at a 21.5-meter-tall image of a Christmas tree created using 15,000 LEDs on the grand staircase at the Kyoto Station Building in Kyoto. The LEDs, which are installed on 125 of the staircase’s 171 steps, light up to form the images of either a Christmas tree or Santa Claus, changing every few minutes. The illumination event is held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 25.