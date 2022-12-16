Ginza: New Moomin shop opens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Various Moomin products are on display at Moomin Shop Ginza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, during a press preview on Thursday.

Moomin Shop Ginza, which sells goods related to the popular characters created by Finnish author and illustrator Tove Jansson, was opened by Matsuya Co. in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The shop, located on the first floor of Ginza Inz 1, will be further developed by a subsidiary of Matsuya. The company plans to open 10 Moomin shops, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, by the end of 2027 to increase its revenue through channels outside of its department stores.

The Ginza shop sells many Moomin products imported from northern Europe, which are uncommon in Japan, as well as original products, such as tote bags, cookies and posters. The shop also has a space where parents can read Moomin books to their children.

“We want to take advantage of our department store’s brand power to show the value of something new,” said Takehiko Furuya, a senior executive of Matsuya.