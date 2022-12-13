  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Lighting up ancient history

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:10 JST, December 13, 2022

Winter solstice celebrations began on Saturday at the “Hikari no Hibiki” festival, where about 6,000 paper lanterns illuminate ancient ruins at the Yoshinogari Historical Park, which straddles Kanzaki and Yoshinogari in Saga Prefecture. The lanterns are arranged in the shape of cultural artifacts such as burial urns and bronze mirrors, and when looked upon from a 12-meter-high observation deck, they look like motifs of light breaking out of the terrain. The event is held Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through to Dec. 25.

