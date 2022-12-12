- TRAVEL SPOTS
Shimane Prefecture: A treasure trove of sightseeing, nature and gourmet food
14:32 JST, December 12, 2022
Facing the Sea of Japan in western Japan, Shimane Prefecture has become a popular travel spot for foreign tourists in recent years. In addition to famous places such as Izumo-taisha Shrine, Matsue Castle and Tamatsukuri Hot Springs, the prefecture is home to the Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine, a World Heritage site, and the Oki Islands, which are certified as a World Geopark.
Shimane is also known for its gourmet foods, such as the winter delicacy Matsuba crab, and the most famous shijimi clams, which are from Lake Shinji. “Akaten,” a specialty of the city of Hamada, is a spicy fish paste made by kneading fish in a red pepper paste, and it is loved as a local gourmet food.
