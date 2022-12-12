Shimane Prefecture: A treasure trove of sightseeing, nature and gourmet food

The Japan News

Lake Shinji at sunset

Facing the Sea of Japan in western Japan, Shimane Prefecture has become a popular travel spot for foreign tourists in recent years. In addition to famous places such as Izumo-taisha Shrine, Matsue Castle and Tamatsukuri Hot Springs, the prefecture is home to the Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine, a World Heritage site, and the Oki Islands, which are certified as a World Geopark.

The worship hall of Izumo-taisha Shrine

Shimane is also known for its gourmet foods, such as the winter delicacy Matsuba crab, and the most famous shijimi clams, which are from Lake Shinji. “Akaten,” a specialty of the city of Hamada, is a spicy fish paste made by kneading fish in a red pepper paste, and it is loved as a local gourmet food.

Spicy and beer-friendly “Akaten”

Izumo soba. Soba noodles in small bowls are served stacked on top of each other, left, Dip the noodles in a bowl of soup and then eat them.

You can enjoy the aroma of buckwheat flour.

The big red crab in the foreground is Matsuba crab.