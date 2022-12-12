Time to relax

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Japanese macaques bathe at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, Hokkaido. This seasonal attraction began earlier this month, enjoyed by about 50 monkeys at the garden, which is located in the Yunokawa Onsen hot spring resort. The monkeys can be seen relaxing and grooming each other in a pool — filled with hot spring water of about 41 C — until around the Golden Week holidays in May.