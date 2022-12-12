- TRAVEL SPOTS
Time to relax
13:27 JST, December 12, 2022
Japanese macaques bathe at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, Hokkaido. This seasonal attraction began earlier this month, enjoyed by about 50 monkeys at the garden, which is located in the Yunokawa Onsen hot spring resort. The monkeys can be seen relaxing and grooming each other in a pool — filled with hot spring water of about 41 C — until around the Golden Week holidays in May.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Chichibu crowds captivated by fireworks, parade
-
Japan’s oldest steam locomotive celebrates 100 years old anniversary
-
My husband suddenly wants to get divorced after just marrying last year
-
Ukraine refugee treats Japan neighbors to feast of home cuisine
-
Hokkaido: Glittering corridor of lights cheer tourists
JN ACCESS RANKING