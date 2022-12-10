Baby giant anteater born in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A baby giant anteater hugs its mother’s back at Edogawa Ward’s Shizen Zoo on Tuesday. The baby was born on Nov. 18. As of Dec. 2, it had grown to about 60 centimeters in length and 1.6 kilograms in weight. The park has been working on breeding the endangered giant anteaters since 2010, and this is the first time their efforts have paid off. Currently, the anteaters are kept mainly in an enclosure, but will be presented to the public in the future.