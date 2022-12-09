- TRAVEL SPOTS
‘Blue Grotto’ illumination event returns to Shibuya
12:58 JST, December 9, 2022
People walk down a tree-lined street illuminated by about 600,000 blue LEDs during an event in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. The popular “Ao no Dokutsu Shibuya” (the blue grotto Shibuya) event, held between Shibuya Koen Dori and Yoyogi Park, returned for the first time since 2019 after being suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The display, based on the famous Blue Grotto of Italy’s Capri Island, is lit up between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until Dec. 25.
