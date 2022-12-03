Fukuoka: Straw T. rex thrills park visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A huge T. rex-shaped scarecrow stands in Chikuzen, Fukuoka Prefecture.

CHIKUZEN, Fukuoka — A massive scarecrow in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus rex is delighting visitors to Yasunosato Park in Chikuzen, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The ferocious reptile measures about 22 meters long and 8.5 meters tall. Local residents produced the statue over two months to coincide with a fall festival.

The support structure was built mainly out of lumber and the surface was then shaped with bundles of rice straw to make the figure resemble an open-mouthed T. rex at the moment before it attacks its prey.

The scarecrow will be displayed until late January next year and will be illuminated between dusk and 8 p.m. on the fifth, 15th and 25th of December.