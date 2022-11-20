- TRAVEL SPOTS
Japan’s oldest steam locomotive celebrates 100 years old anniversary
13:27 JST, November 20, 2022
KUMAMOTO — The oldest steam locomotive still operating in Japan celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a special run between Kumamoto and Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Friday.
Locomotive No. 58654 was produced in 1922 and served various parts of Kyushu before being decommissioned in 1975, clocking up 3.34 million kilometers, equivalent to 84 times the circumference of the Earth. The train was revived in 1988 to operate on the Hohi Line under the name SL Aso BOY. The train was removed from service again in 2005 due to damage, but its operation resumed in 2009, as SL Hitoyoshi, after repairs to run as part of a sightseeing service on Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu)’s Hisatsu Line.
Torrential rain in July 2020 caused serious damage along the line, so services were unable to run until recently. The train now runs on the Kagoshima Line between Kumamoto and Tosu, Saga Prefecture.
JR Kyushu announced the company would discontinue the operation of SL Hitoyoshi in October due to difficulty obtaining spare parts for the train. Passenger numbers also sharply dropped because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
All 132 seats for the special run were fully booked. A 53-year-old homemaker from Saga recalled, “I remember riding this train with my child when they were small. I’m sad that it will be retired.”
A birthday cake was unveiled during a ceremony held at JR Yatsushiro Station to celebrate the anniversary. JR Kyushu President Yoji Furumiya said about 900,000 passengers had used the locomotive since its revival 30 years ago. Furumiya said, “We’d like to repay everyone’s kindness through full-fledged efforts to operate the locomotive before its retirement at the end of fiscal 2023.”
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ginkgo trees turn alluring golden-yellow color in Tokyo park
-
Okinawa: Shuri Castle holds ‘reconstruction festival’ 3 years after blaze
-
My relationship with my relatives has soured since my father remarried
-
Tokyo: Ueno Park celebrates 50th anniversary since pandas first arrived in Japan
-
Hokkaido: Folk museum displays rare artifacts, plants from Kunashiri Island
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are