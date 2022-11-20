USJ to introduce ‘Detective Conan’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ attractions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka City announced Thursday that it will introduce attractions that allow visitors to experience the worlds of the popular anime “Meitantei Conan” (Detective Conan) and the popular video game “Monster Hunter” from Feb. 17 to July 2, 2023.

Courtesy of Universal Studios Japan

Detective Conan © 2022 Gosho Aoyama / Detective Conan production committee

Courtesy of Universal Studios Japan

Monster Hunter © Capcom Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

The attractions are part of Universal Cool Japan, a series of limited-time events that USJ has been holding since 2015 featuring Japanese anime and video games. It will be the first in a list of events planned for next year.

The Conan attraction will allow visitors to enjoy the world of the anime while trying to solve riddles. Monster Hunter is an action game in which players take on giant monsters in a magnificent natural setting, and its attraction is planned to introduce virtual reality. More details will be announced in the future.