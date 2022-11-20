- TRAVEL SPOTS
Hasedera temple hosts illumination event
11:21 JST, November 20, 2022
KAMAKURA, Kanagawa — An illumination event has kicked off at Hasedera temple in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, featuring lighting created by spatial designer Kimi Hasegawa, who hails from Fujisawa in the prefecture.
The illuminations run from sunset to 7 p.m. and feature projections that are beamed onto the 1,300-year-old temple’s Kannon-do Hall and its surrounding buildings.
Hydrangeas, which the temple is famous for, and lotus buds, representing the Goddess of Mercy, are among some of the motifs that appear in a special illumination designed by Hasegawa.
“We want visitors to enjoy the view of the temple buildings after dark, as they look completely different during the day,” a Hasedera official said.
The special illumination runs through Nov. 27 and a standard light show featuring autumn leaves runs through Dec. 11.
Admission is ¥400 for junior high school students and older, and ¥200 for elementary school students.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ginkgo trees turn alluring golden-yellow color in Tokyo park
-
Okinawa: Shuri Castle holds ‘reconstruction festival’ 3 years after blaze
-
My relationship with my relatives has soured since my father remarried
-
Tokyo: Ueno Park celebrates 50th anniversary since pandas first arrived in Japan
-
Hokkaido: Folk museum displays rare artifacts, plants from Kunashiri Island
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are