Kobe: Wishing for peace

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Figures are seen on the roof of Uroko House in the Kitano Ijinkan-gai district of Kobe as part of its annual Santa Claus decoration. Since 2009, the house has used Styrofoam figures that depict people and events that were in the spotlight during the year.

This year, dolls of world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have their arm around each other’s shoulders as as sign hoping for peace. The decoration is on display through Dec. 25.