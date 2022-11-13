Fireworks extravaganza held in Aichi Expo park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fireworks light up the sky at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

NAGAKUTE, Aichi — A total of 4,000 fireworks lit up the night sky at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.

The Saturday event was organized by the prefectural government to support the fireworks industry as displays are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many families were seen taking pictures with smartphones as the fireworks filled the sky. Ghibli Park opened on the grounds of the memorial park on Nov. 1.