Ginkgo trees turn alluring golden-yellow color in Tokyo park

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors admire the golden-hued leaves of ginkgo trees Friday in Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in Tokyo. About 100 ginkgo trees lining an avenue inside the park have turned an alluring golden-yellow color at two spots. People snapped pictures of the trees as they strolled along the avenue, soaking up the autumn atmosphere. “The ginkgo trees look beautiful as they bathe in the sunlight and give off a golden shine,” said an 81-year-old man visiting the park from Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture. The leaves will be at their peak until around Nov. 20.