- TRAVEL SPOTS
Roppongi: Festive path of light
13:06 JST, November 11, 2022
People walk under zelkova trees lit up by 800,000 blue and white LED lights along a street in Roppongi Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. Sponsored by Mori Building Co., the illuminations along Keyakizaka street are being displayed for the 20th time this year. Visitors can admire the festive lights every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 25.
