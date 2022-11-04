Tochigi: Illumination event kicks off at Ashikaga Flower Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Illuminations depicting wisteria in full bloom bathe visitors in a lilac glow at Ashikaga Flower Park in Tochigi Prefecture. The park is famous for its wisteria, which bloom between April and May. The Garden of Illuminated Flowers event features 5 million LEDs and runs through Feb. 14 next year. Visitors can see the illuminations from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, and until 9 p.m. on weekends and national holidays.