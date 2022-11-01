Enter the world of Ghibli

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Children get on the Cat Bus in the play area that recreates the world of “Tonari no Totoro” (My Neighbor Totoro) at Ghibli Park that opened Tuesday in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture. Despite the rain, the park was crowded with Studio Ghibli fans. Located within the 2005 World Expo Commemorative Park, Ghibli Park consists of five areas, three of which — Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Dondoko Forest and Hill of Youth — opened the same day.