Shoso-in exhibition now open in Nara City displays Tenpyo culture

Visitors look at a Ginko silver bowl at the 74th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures at the Nara National Museum in Nara City on Saturday.

NARA — The 74th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures kicked off Saturday at the Nara National Museum in Nara City, showcasing masterpieces from the Tenpyo culture that flourished in the eighth century.

Visitors were glued to the exhibits, which contain works of art that symbolize the glamorous craftsmanship of the Tenpyo period.

For the first time visitors can see various textiles in the exhibit that include Nishiki woven fabric, embroidery and twill damask. The colorful silk fabrics that were made with advanced techniques particularly drew visitors’ attention.

Among the 59 items on display is a Ginko silver bowl with incised designs of hunting scenes, flowers and plants. The items are believed to have been presented as an offering by Empress Regnant Shotoku, a daughter of Emperor Shomu.

“I was struck by the size of the large silver bowl and the presence it radiated,” said Mayumi Kawamura who visited the exhibition from Itami, Hyogo Prefecture. “I could feel the meticulousness of those who lived in the distant past when I saw such tiny dots filling the space between the exquisite patterns.”

As a measure against the novel coronavirus, the venue is open only to visitors who reserve a specific date and time of entry by buying a ticket in advance. Tickets are sold via Lawson Ticket.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 14 and is open daily.

