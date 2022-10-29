View of Itsukushima Shrine’s iconic gate returns as renovation nears completion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A major renovation is nearly completion on the Otorii gate of Itsukushima Shrine in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, as seen on Friday.

HIROSHIMA — The familiar view of the iconic vermilion Otorii gate at Itsukushima Shrine in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, has returned after about three years as a major renovation nears completion.

The current gate, which stands in the bay leading to the coastal World Heritage site, is said to have been built in 1875 and has been designated as an important cultural property.

Due to aging, major repair work was started in June 2019 that entailed replacing the cypress bark roofing, repainting columns that were noticeably damaged and other improvements. The gate had been covered with protective sheets during the renovation.

The sheets had all been removed by the middle of this month, but a temporary walkway that extends about 100 meters from the left bank of the bay to the gate and a platform around the gate remain. Those had been built for the repair work.

The shrine will allow visitors to use the walkway and platform for an up-close view of the gate from Tuesday through Nov. 27. The temporary structures are scheduled to be removed by the end of the year.