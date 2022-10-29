Moominvalley Park begins special winter evening event in illuminated forest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors walk through Moominvalley Park in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, during a special evening event on Oct. 21.

HANNO, Saitama — Visitors are able to walk through an illuminated forest at Moominvalley Park, a theme park in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, during a special evening event that runs through Jan. 9, 2023.

“Moominvalley’s Night Walk,” an event that takes place exclusively in winter, allows guests to stroll along a 1.8-kilometer course around Lake Miyazawa.

The minimal use of lighting throughout the forest allows people to appreciate the darkness and silence of the night.

Visitors can listen to an original story based on “Finn Family Moomintroll,” a novel by Finnish-born Tove Jansson, by downloading a smartphone app and using their headphones.

There are also many chances to take photos, such as the silhouettes of characters from the books projected throughout the course.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily but is closed every Wednesday through Nov. 16, as well as on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.