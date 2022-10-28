Yokohama Chinatown: Chinese New Year Lanterns festival starts Tuesday

The Japan News

Feathers are attached to the wings of a Chinese phoenix lantern

The Chinese New Year Lanterns festival, an event that extravagantly illuminates Yokohama’s Chinatown with Chinese lanterns following an emphasis on the color red, will begin on Tuesday. Under the theme of “an eager welcome,” the entire Chinatown area will be lit up to celebrate the Chinese New Year from Tuesday to February.

Chinatown Boulevard is seen festooned with small lanterns.

A lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday near the Zenrinmon Gate on Chinatown Boulevard, and a new ceremony will be held every night up to Feb. 5 next year. The lights will be on from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day during this period.

In Chinatown on Thursday, people were busy setting up lanterns, some shaped like dragons and fenghuang, a mythical phoenix-like bird from Chinese mythology.

Yokohama’s Chinatown stretches about 500 meters by 500 meters and is crowded with more than 200 Chinese restaurants. Since restrictions against the novel coronavirus were lifted, the area has been crowded with tourists.