The Yomiuri Shimbun



Colorful seaweed nets float on the Ariake Sea off the coast of Fukuoka and Saga prefectures on Wednesday. Seeding of farmed seaweed began early that morning. Nori producers spread nets about 18 meters long and 1.5 meters wide to which seaweed spores planted in oyster shells are attached. The nets are fastened to poles in the sea. The seaweed will be harvested sometime around late November.