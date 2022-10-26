Mt. Asama touched by signs of fall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mt. Asama with beautiful contrast of autumn leaves and crowned snow on Wednesday.

Mt. Asama, which straddles Gunma and Nagano prefectures, displays clear signs of autumn on Wednesday, with the snow-dusted summit of the 2,568-meter-high mountain and the yellow leaves of the trees at the mountain’s base offering a pleasant contrast to the clear blue sky.

The first snowfall for Mt. Asama this season was observed on Tuesday, six days earlier than average, according to the Maebashi Meteorological Office.