The Yomiuri Shimbun



Ears of silver grass glisten in the sunlight on Mt. Daigatake in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture. Visitors strolled along field-lined paths in the Sengokuhara highland area, with some stopping to snap images of the late-autumn spectacle.

“It’s amazing how much there is,” said a 21-year-old university student from Yao, Osaka Prefecture, who was enjoying the “shimmering, beautiful” scenery.