Enoshima island makes for a pleasant day trip from Tokyo

Enoshima island off the Shonan coast

Enoshima island, located in the city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, is a spectacular sightseeing location that can be visited on a day trip from Tokyo.

Just across a bridge from the Shonan coast is a narrow walkway lined with many restaurants and souvenir shops. Up the stairs in Enoshima Shrine.

At the top of the highest point on the island, about 60 meters above sea level, is the Enoshima Sea Candle, an observatory with views of Mt. Fuji, Izu Oshima island and Miura Peninsula. There is also a cave on the beach at the back of the island.

A placid view of Mt. Fuji at sunset as seen from Enoshima island (photo taken on October 21)

A torii gate stands at the entrance to a walkway lined with souvenir shops and restaurants.

Historically, the island, which is about 4 kilometers in circumference, was a place for Buddhist monks to train, and then it became a pilgrimage spot for the public.

In the Meiji era (1868-1912), after Japan opened its borders to the outside world, many foreigners began to visit the island. Edward Morse, who discovered the Omori Shell Mound, studied the marine life around the island.

Enoshima island also has hot springs, a ryokan traditional Japanese inn, an English-style garden and a yacht harbor, making it a place where visitors can enjoy themselves all day long.

A one-day pass that allows unlimited access to the observatory, other facilities and use of the escalators to the observatory costs ¥1,000 for adults.

Souvenir shops and stores on Enoshima island