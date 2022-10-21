Jewels of light

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Gem-like illuminations light up Yomiuriland amusement park on Thursday night on the first day of “Jewellumination,” the park’s annual winter-time attraction. About 6.5 million light emitting diode bulbs are used for the vivid night display at the park that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki. “Only at an amusement park could I experience going through a tunnel of light on a rollercoaster,” said a smiling 38-year-old homemaker, who came to the park from Yokohama with her family. The illumination will continue through April 9 next year.