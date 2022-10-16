All aboard for a nostalgia trip
12:45 JST, October 16, 2022
Classic steam locomotives went on display at Kyoto Railway Museum on Friday in an exhibition which will run until Oct. 30.
In the museum’s circular depot, designated a cultural property of national importance, trains including the D51, nicknamed Degoichi, and a phoenix-adorned C51 were exhibited. A company employee from Osaka, 37, who visited with his 2-year-old son, said, “Each locomotive has a different facial expression, which is interesting. It is a spectacular sight when they are lined up in a row.”
