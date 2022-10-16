All aboard for a nostalgia trip

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Twelve steam locomotives and a train are lined up in a row at Kyoto Railway Museum in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, on Friday.

Classic steam locomotives went on display at Kyoto Railway Museum on Friday in an exhibition which will run until Oct. 30.

In the museum’s circular depot, designated a cultural property of national importance, trains including the D51, nicknamed Degoichi, and a phoenix-adorned C51 were exhibited. A company employee from Osaka, 37, who visited with his 2-year-old son, said, “Each locomotive has a different facial expression, which is interesting. It is a spectacular sight when they are lined up in a row.”