Kochi: Light brings life to world from famous painting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Bordighera Garden is seen in the evening light in Kitagawa, Kochi Prefecture.

KITAGAWA, Kochi — A garden that looks like a real-life version of the famous “Waterlilies” painting has been lit up in the southern part of Shikoku.

Monet’s Garden in Kitagawa Village, Kochi Prefecture, is a tourist attraction modeled after the garden of Claude Monet (1840-1926), which he tended to at his residence in Giverny, France. The Water Garden, where the famous waterlilies grow, is illuminated with lights. The Garden of Bordighera, which was created in the image of the northern Italian town, is also lit up. The lights are turned on for weekend and holiday nights through Dec. 11.

People can enjoy viewing the trees and the surface of the water.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is ¥1,500 for high school students and older and ¥500 for junior high school students and younger.